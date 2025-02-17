'Be vigilant': Warning after spike in vehicle interference and theft in Biggleswade area

By Jo Robinson
Published 17th Feb 2025
"Be vigilant": this is the warning from police after a rise in vehicle interference and theft in the Biggleswade area.

Officers have noticed an increase in "opportunistic acts" where "numerous consecutive" cars and vans are targeted.

One common tactic that criminals use is checking door handles – with the hope of them being unlocked.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "Please remain extra vigilant making sure vehicles are securely locked and no valuable items are left within the vehicle or visible.

"We are taking several steps to identify those responsible and bring the spate to a halt."

Officers also visited Arlesey, Stotfold and Fairfield on Sunday (February 16) so people could raise concerns and report any tip offs.

