Bedfordshire company director banned after owing more than £300k in unpaid tax

A business director from Bedfordshire has been banned from running a company after she was found to have not filed any accounts to the government.

Jenna Lennon was the director of Hope & Pride Limited when it went into liquidation in September 2023 and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has estimated the company owed £319,000 in unpaid corporation tax.

The company was incorporated in March 2019 and described on Companies House as “other information service activities not elsewhere classified”.

Over £1million was paid into Lennon’s business accounts and a further £151,000, listed on bank accounts as “J Lennon dividends”, were also not verified.

HMRC said that Lennon had failed in her duties as a company director to preserve or maintain adequate accounting records. And no accounts for Hope & Pride were ever filed.

The 39-year-old also failed to deliver accounting records to the liquidator as she was required to do.

Lennon, whose listed business address was Bramingham Business & Conference Centre on Enterprise Way in Luton, has been disqualified as a company director for seven years.

A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said: “This disqualification should serve as a reminder to company directors that they are required by law to keep proper accounts. The Insolvency Service will not hesitate to take action against directors who do not comply with these crucial legal requirements.

“Lennon’s failure to maintain adequate accounting records meant the liquidator was unable to verify the nature of the company’s income and expenditure.

"This included payments into Hope & Pride’s account of £1,178,364.

“Payments of £1,133,964 out of Hope & Pride’s account were also not explained and the liquidator was unable to establish if this money was used for legitimate trading purposes.”

