Bedfordshire named as parcel theft hotspot of UK as porch pirates cash in on crime

Latest data has revealed that Bedfordshire is the parcel theft hotspot of the UK after hundreds of reports in the last 12 months.

Of the 21 forces that responded to a Freedom of Information request by Quadient, Bedfordshire Police had the highest number of reports of parcel theft in the last year with 701 offences reported.

And most of these items were taken in November (70), December (105) and January (78).

Nationally, the total value of stolen parcels has almost doubled in the last year – up to more than £375 million. The average value of a stolen parcel was more than £100 - up more than 50 per cent in 12 months.

Detective Inspector James Day of Bedfordshire Police CID said: “We know that parcel theft can have a significant financial and emotional impact on those affected, especially during the holiday season.

“Crime of this nature will always be taken just a seriously as any other theft, with investigators exploring all lines of enquiry to apprehend those responsible and where possible retrieve stolen items.

“As part of our continued efforts to tackle crime, prevention remains one of our greatest tools. When ordering items online, where possible ensure you are home to receive your item or provide a safe alternate location or address where someone you trust can accept your parcel.”

He added: “If you are victim of parcel theft, you should contact the retailer in the first instance. Responsibility for delivery lies with the retailer meaning in many cases a refund or replacement can be issued without delay.

“For further crime prevention advice, you can visit our website.”

The force said that if you paid by credit card for the item, you may be able to claim from your card provider under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Bedfordshire Police explained: “If you paid on Paypal you may be able claim a refund through contacting the company directly.

“If you are unable to resolve the matter with the retailer or your card provider, you can report the incident online via the police website.”

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, Director of Lockers Automation Europe at Quadient, said: “No home is immune to the plague of parcel theft, and as higher value items are being stolen, the UK public needs to be especially vigilant over the holidays.”