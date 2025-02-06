PCC John Tizard.

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) faced scrutiny over staffing increases and rising costs within his office during this week’s Police and Crime Panel (Tuesday, February 4).

Independent panel member Lee Melville challenged the PCC, highlighting a £70,000 salary for a communications manager, an increase in headcount, and a “significant” pay rise for the chief executive.

“You’re proposing to increase the budget from £2.5 million to £2.7 million.

“You’re running above your means at the taxpayers’ expense, and you’re not delivering value for money,” Mr Melville told PCC John Tizard.

In response, the PCC defended the restructuring, stating that his office (the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner – OPCC) lacked key roles essential for holding the chief constable force to account.

“We needed to review the office to make it fit for purpose, we are one of the few OPCC offices in the country that doesn’t have a senior comms officer independent of the police,” he said.

The PCC also insisted that salary levels were justified, denying claims of a substantial pay rise for the chief executive.

“We want quality people to do quality jobs, so I don’t apologise for salary levels,” he said.

“And it’s not accurate to say that the chief executive had a significant increase in salary compared with the previous chief executive,” he added.

The chief executive role was advertised with a spot salary of £110,000, but on his appointment in September, Sharn Basra,’s salary was increased to £115,000.

A report to the panel in March 2023 said the former chief executive’s salary was £105,000.

“Every job in the new structure has been subject to independent HR evaluation,” the PCC said.

Mr Basra said an independent review of the found gaps in key functions, particularly in communications, public engagement, and data analysis.

“It was clear there were functions that were not being delivered in relation to the PCC’s core responsibilities,” he said.

He also emphasised that the office restructure resulted in a net gain of only two roles, with some existing positions being made redundant.

The PCC’s proposed 5.3 per cent increase in the police precept was endorsed by the panel.

But the panel said it was concerned about the “escalating cost” of the OPCC and recommended that it be “significantly reduced” during the PCC’s current term in office.