Bedfordshire Police can now answer 101 calls - but there may still be delays

By Jo Robinson
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 12:56 BST
Police news.Police news.
Bedfordshire Police can now answer 101 calls – although there may still be delays.

The force was unable to answer 101 calls earlier this morning (January 14) due to work on their phone system.

They can now receive 101 calls - although ongoing work means there “may be a delay in them being answered”.

In the meantime, the public are still advised to report crimes online here where possible.

Call 999 if you are reporting a crime in progress or are in danger.

