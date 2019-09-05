Bedfordshire Police officer dismissed after £9,080 theft

A detective sergeant has been dismissed by Beds Police after he stole £9,080.

David Sharpe was found to have breached professional standards, including honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct, at a special case hearing at Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters on Thursday (September 5).

Sharpe had pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by employee and last Wednesday (August 28) was handed a 20-month custodial sentence for stealing £9,080 from an exhibits store in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

He was suspended from duty in March 2019 as soon as the allegations came to light, and following the hearing has been dismissed without notice.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: “David Sharpe’s actions go against everything policing and our Code of Ethics stands for, which we do not condone here in Bedfordshire.

“He was suspended from his post as soon as we were made aware of the allegations and a full investigation was carried out.

“It is a sad event when an officer is dismissed from our ranks for falling short of the professional conduct and high standards carried by us all. There is no place for such behaviour in our force and the decision today reflects this.”