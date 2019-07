A Bedfordshire Police officer will appear at court today (Tuesday) to face charges of theft.

Detective Sergeant David Sharpe, 40, based within the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit at Hertfordshire Constabulary HQ, was summonsed to court for two counts of theft by employee.

Bedfordshire Police headquarters

He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

DS Sharpe was suspended from his post after the allegations came to light in March 2019.