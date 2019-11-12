Bedfordshire Police officers recognised for long service and bravery at special ceremony

Police officers, staff and members of the community were recognised at Bedfordshire Police's Long Service and Chief Commendations ceremony on Wednesday, November 6.

The event acknowledged the work and bravery of those who work for the force, it also marked the long service of 10 police officers and staff who started their careers more than 20 years ago.

PC Thompson and retired police officer Matthew Edwards with Chief Constable Garry Forsyth

Two officers who rescued a vulnerable woman from a man armed with knives were among those commended for their bravery.

PC Thompson and retired police officer Matthew Edwards faced exceptionally high levels of danger and extreme pressure when responding to the incident in Luton in 2016.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth also presented commendations to nine further officers and members of staff for their bravery and professionalism.

Commendations were also presented to members of the Biggleswade Community Safety and Prevention Panel.

Biggleswade Community Safety and Prevention panel with Chief Constable Garry Forsyth

Two officers were awarded the Royal Humane Society Commendation Certificate for helping save the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest.

The two officers worked together to resuscitate him whilst they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Chief Constable Forsyth said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to present Chief commendation awards and Long Service medals to our officers, staff and even members of the public, who work closely with us to fight crime and protect the public.

“During the ceremony we heard about acts of enormous bravery and professionalism. Officers and staff go above and beyond their duty to protect the public and these ceremonies are a great opportunity to show our appreciation.

“I would like to thank the families of our officers and staff for their continued support, as well as the public for their efforts in helping us tackle crime and keeping our communities safe.”