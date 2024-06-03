Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A staff member at Bedfordshire Police is due to appear in court today (Monday) after he was charged with multiple sexual offences, including rape.

On Saturday (June 1), Harry Blumire, 22, was arrested in Kettering by Northamptonshire Police. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning.