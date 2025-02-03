Bedfordshire Police support ‘It’s Not OK’ campaign as sexual abuse victims encouraged to seek support

“Seeking help and support has allowed me to start taking back what was stolen from me.”

These are the words from a woman who was struggling with her feelings after being sexually abused as a teenager, and with the support of one of Bedfordshire Police’s victim engagement officers, she was able to disclose things that she’d never been able to before.

Today (February 3) marks the start of ‘It’s Not OK’ week, which is a national initiative the force is backing to raise awareness of sexual abuse and sexual violence, and the opportunity to highlight the support available to victims.

One of the force’s priorities is to continue tackling any type of male violence against women and girls (MVAWG), whether it’s rape, sexual assault, or domestic related offences, with several initiatives and projects in order to create a safer environment across Bedfordshire.

The force’s dedicated Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team leads on all rape and sexual assault investigations, with its own victim engagement officers, who work with victims from the initial report right through to any court proceedings, providing any support and guidance they may need during this traumatic time.

The team also works closely with partner agencies including Bedfordshire Victim Care Services, which provides support whether it has been reported to the police or not, independent sexual violence advisors (ISVAs), who are specially trained staff independent of the police, and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

Detective chief superintendent Zara Brown said: “We fully support ‘It’s Not OK Week’ as no one deserves to feel unsafe and so we will always continue to raise awareness about sexual abuse and sexual violence and encourage anyone who is a victim of this to report to us.

“Making sure victims have a voice by providing the relevant support is important to us and there are several services in place, as well as our own victim engagement officers, to ensure we always strive to get the best possible outcome for victims, supporting them from the earliest opportunity and driving a whole system approach.

“We recently saw a 60-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and sexually assaulting a young girl after grooming her by giving her art supplies and taking her on day trips.

“With a significant focus on targeting perpetrators, we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who think these behaviours are acceptable.

"And that message is for anyone, of any gender, who targets someone in a sexually motivated crime.”

John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said: “Tackling sexual abuse and supporting victims of heinous sexual crimes is rightly a priority for the police and for me as PCC.

"I support this national week which allows us to focus on these crimes, the victims, and the police officers and staff who are responding to it. Together with our partners across the public and voluntary sectors we can, and we must do everything we can to prevent the crimes from happening but when they do, we must support the victims and secure justice for them.

“I met the Bedfordshire Police RASSO team recently. I was impressed by their professionalism and the work which they undertake.

“It is encouraging that more victims, especially women are confident to report crimes, and everyone affected should always report these crimes. They can and will be supported and where necessary offered protection.

“My office funds a range of services to support victims including education and counselling services, and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVA’s), Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVA’s) for women affected by sexual violence.

“Men can be victims too and there are funds to provide specialist services to support male victims.

“I will continue to advocate for victims of all crime and ensure they are put at the heart of the wider criminal justice system.”

Bedfordshire Police remains committed to tackling all forms of abuse, supporting victims of any gender and tackling both male and female offenders.

Click here to find out more about how to report any incidents of rape and sexual assault and the support that is available on its website: