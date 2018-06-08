Beware door knockers in Bedfordshire villages

Police are warning people to be vigilant after a spate of suspected ‘Nottingham knockers’ incidents on the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire border.

There were reports of two men in their 20s going door to door attempting to sell products on both Sunday (3 June) and Monday (4 June) in Wrestlingworth, Everton, Great Barford and Riseley.

Officers challenged two men who were going door to door in Riseley and will be carrying out follow-up visits to those who reported the incidents.

The two men claimed to be from a company helping people into work.

However, this is often an excuse used by those involved in the so-called ‘Nottingham knockers’ scam, who are actually scoping out the victim’s house in preparation for a burglary at a later date. Inspector Kelly Day said: “We have increased our patrols in these areas and we’d ask anyone with information to get in touch. We’d also like to remind people that they should exercise caution when answering the door to someone you don’t know, use a door chain if you have one, and never give a cold caller money or agree to use their services.”

Anyone who notices this sort of activity or who has any concerns about suspicious activity in their area, should contact police using the online reporting tool on the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101