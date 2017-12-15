Biggleswade duo fined for state of rooms they rented out

Two private landlords have pleaded guilty in court to renting three rooms in a house of multiple occupation (HMO) with serious hazards.

Mr Belal Bosher Khan and Mrs Baly Bosher each pleaded guilty to two charges relating to an HMO in Sun Street, Biggleswade, when they appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court last week.

It follows an investigation by Central Bedfordshire Council, which discovered that the rooms had insufficient heating, fire detection not working properly, there was damp and mould, insufficient food preparation area and bathroom facilities, and fall/trip hazards.

Bosher Khan and Bosher of Sun Street, Biggleswade, were investigated in November 2016 following complaints from tenants about overcrowding and living standards.

Officers from the council’s Housing Solutions Team served an Improvement Notice on the landlords in December 2016 after discovering serious hazards at the HMO.

But when they re-inspected the HMO in July 2017 they discovered that the landlords had failed to comply with the Improvement Notice within the time specified.

Bosher Khan and Bosher also failed to comply with Section 235 notices, which required the landlords to provide documents to prove the safety of the gas and electrical installations and fire detection in the various dwellings.

After pleading guilty to two offences under the Housing Act 2004, they were ordered to pay a total of £2,680 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.

If you are worried about poor conditions within privately rented accommodation, email housingsolutions@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or call 0300 300 8302.