Biggleswade man fined for assault on PC

The latest court cases from Luton Magistrates court

On July 26

> Ms Gail Izzard aged 40 of Pinemead, Shefford, was fined £455 for stealing food from Tesco in Sandy on May 1, and breaching a conditional discharge.

> Steven Abrahams aged 37 of Mayfield Crescent, Lower Stondon, was fined £105 and received a conditional discharge for being in possession of drugs in Lower Stondon on January 1.

On July 27

> Ben Clarke aged 30 of Glebe Road, Biggleswade, received a 12 week jail term, suspended for one year and was fined £200 for theft from TK Maxx in Bedford on July 26.

On July 30

> Ashley Harding aged 24 of Barn Field Close, Biggleswade, was fined £726 and banned from driving for a year for drug/driving on Banks Road in Biggleswade on March 4.

> Travis Spring aged 23 of Heather Drive, Biggleswade, was fined £100 for assaulting a police officer in Luton on July 13.

> Miss Pearl Naidoo aged 19 of Sheffield Close, Potton, was made the subject of a community order and fined £220 for assaulting a special constable in Bedford on July 17.

On August 1

> Miss Elena Catania, aged 21 of Osprey Close, Sandy, was fined £415 and received five penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on October 23.

> Dr Kevin Johnson aged 57 of Upton End Road, Shillington, was fined a total of £1,185 and received five penalty points for speeding on the A507 at Clifton on November 1.

> Darren Spicer aged 44 of Regent Street, Stotfold, was fined a total of £235 and received a conditional discharge for stealing a quantity of electricity in Arlesey on March 21, and failing to surrender to custody at Luton Magistrates court.