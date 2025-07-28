Biggleswade man jailed after abusing woman

A Biggleswade man has been jailed after verbally and physically abusing a woman.

Tommy Heathcote, 39, also demonstrated coercive and controlling behaviour towards the victim.

In a victim impact statement, the victim described how her confidence has been affected by the way Heathcote had treated her. She said: “Tommy would belittle me and constantly bully me into doing whatever he wanted. I feel like he has taken away my confidence, self-esteem, and self-worth.”

Heathcote, of Anne Street, Biggleswade was found guilty at an earlier court hearing in March of a number of offences, including coercive and controlling behaviour.

Tommy Heathcote. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

He was sentenced on Friday, July 25 to seven years with an extended license period of four years due to his dangerousness. He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Investigating Officer Cema Miah from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “I’m pleased that Heathcote received a custodial sentence after the amount of distress and fear he caused the victim with his violent actions.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in working with officers throughout the investigation. We know that it not easy for people who living with abuse and in fear and we want to help provide them with the confidence to walk away. Whether you are experiencing abuse yourself, or you are worried for someone you know, there is always help available.

“We have a dedicated team, with specialist officers working alongside our partners, who will work with victims every step of the way to ensure they are supported. We remain dedicated to making our county a hostile place for perpetrators of domestic abuse.

“If someone is making you feel unsafe, we are here to help when you are ready.”