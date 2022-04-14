Biggleswade man jailed for violent assaults and coercive and controlling behaviour

Daniel Page was sentenced after he appeared in Luton Crown Court yesterday (April 13) for numerous offences between October 2020 and January 2022.

The court heard how the 27-year-old would subject his victim to constant verbal and physical assaults and make threats against her family.

Just one of the many incidents occurred in July 2021 following a disagreement, when Page hit the victim's head on the dashboard of a vehicle.

Daniel Page

In August 2021 after drinking Page became verbally aggressive towards the victim and attempted to throw her down the stairs by her hair before grabbing her by the throat and pinning her up against the door in an attempt to choke her.

The court also heard how he would frequently threaten the victim’s family if she did not do as he asked.

Call records, played in court heard Page frequently mocking the victim in an attempt to intimidate her.

Detective Sergeant Jon Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald Domestic Abuse Team, said: “Page is a vile violent individual who intimidated, assaulted and coercively controlled the victim in the most devastating and destructive way.

"I want to take this opportunity to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the criminal justice process, I am pleased that this positive result has provided her and her family with some relief. I hope that she now takes all the time she needs to try and process and heal from the horrific ordeals she has been subject to.

“I welcome the outcome in the court today and hope that this sends a clear message that these behaviours will not be tolerated in our communities and we will work tirelessly, pursuing all lines of enquiry, in order to safeguard victims and put offenders like Page behind bars.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse please report it to police via 101 or online. If you are in immediate danger call 999.

Bedfordshire Police has dedicated victim engagement officers who are specially trained to support and safeguard victims of abuse.