Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Biggleswade man has been jailed for making and possessing indecent images of children.

Ben Comley, 23, of Devon Drive was sentenced to eight and a half months after pleading guilty to possession of indecent imagery at Luton Crown Court.

Comely, of Devon Drive, Biggleswade, received a total of 14 days for possession of Category C indecent images and a further five days for prohibited images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges also meant a partial activation of a suspended sentence, leading to a total of 242 days behind bars.

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

PC Paula Harrison of Bedfordshire Police’s Offender Management Unit said, "Viewing, possessing and distributing indecent images of children is by no means a victimless crime.

“It causes and propagates real harm to the children concerned, as they are abused and exploited in such a vile and appalling way, and people like Comley share this disgusting abuse online for other individuals to view.”