Biggleswade man jailed over indecent images of children
Ben Comley, 23, of Devon Drive was sentenced to eight and a half months after pleading guilty to possession of indecent imagery at Luton Crown Court.
Comely, of Devon Drive, Biggleswade, received a total of 14 days for possession of Category C indecent images and a further five days for prohibited images of children.
The charges also meant a partial activation of a suspended sentence, leading to a total of 242 days behind bars.
PC Paula Harrison of Bedfordshire Police’s Offender Management Unit said, "Viewing, possessing and distributing indecent images of children is by no means a victimless crime.
“It causes and propagates real harm to the children concerned, as they are abused and exploited in such a vile and appalling way, and people like Comley share this disgusting abuse online for other individuals to view.”
He also receives a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, a notification of requirement to register with police for 10 years, deprivation of his PS5, and a surcharge.