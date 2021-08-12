Biggleswade man sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer

Oliver Wells pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer

A man from Biggleswade has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening words and behaviour to cause harassment.

Oliver Wells, 39, from Biggleswade, assaulted a police officer whilst being arrested in December 2019.

He was sentenced on Thursday, August 5 to 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge.

