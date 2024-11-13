Biggleswade paedophile who filmed himself sexually abusing a girl has been jailed

Lee Rider. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a girl and filmed some of the abuse has been jailed for more than a decade.

The abuse by Lee Rider, 48, spanned five years and only came to light because the girl confided in someone she trusted.

His victim told police he had abused her sexually and forced her to perform sexual acts on him – filming some of the abuse.

She said Rider told her it would “help his mental health” if she did what he wanted. And she told police he said he would also buy her things – but she knew it meant she would need to do “something for him” in return.

Rider, of Oak Crescent in Biggleswade, was arrested in January last year and when interviewed twice by police provided prepared statements denying the allegations and answered “no comment” to all further questions.

He was later charged with 12 offences including two counts of raping a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, one count of attempting to rape a child under 13, one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexually assaulting a child over the age of 13, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of taking indecent images of children and two counts of making indecent images of children.

He pleaded guilty to all offences on the day his trial was due to begin earlier this year, and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (November 8) where he was handed a total of 13 years in prison.

He was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim, and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to monitor future offending.

Sentencing, Judge Matthew Lowe told Rider his frequent and persistent abuse had “torn lives apart”.

He added the impact of the sexual abuse had been devastating to the girl, and “will be long lasting if not permanent”.

Judge Lowe said when Rider was interviewed he didn’t just deny the allegations but said the victim was lying, and suggested why. He told Rider: “there was only one liar, you.”

Det Sgt Mark Williamson said: “Rider betrayed his victim’s trust in the worst possible way and his sexual abuse, spanning years, was nothing short of horrific.

“Something important to highlight is how the victim said she was fearful she wouldn’t be believed because she didn’t have any evidence to support what had happened to her. However, by coming forward and explaining what happened, she provided key evidence which allowed us to bring Rider to justice.

“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims.

“We are pleased Rider has now been brought to justice and we hope the sentence gives his victim and her family some closure from this traumatic period in their lives.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.