Biggleswade pervert who confessed he saw children 'as objects' jailed 4 years for downloading thousands of images

A man from Biggleswade has been jailed for four years for making indecent images and voyeurism.

Anthony Sefton, 53, of Rose Lane, pleaded guilty to a number of voyeurism and indecent images offences at an earlier court appearance in September, and was handed his prison sentence of four years at Luton Crown Court on Monday, November 4.

Anthony Sefton

Sefton was arrested in May 2017 following a warrant and had his hard drive and computers seized.

Thousands of indecent images were discovered on his technology.

In an interview, Sefton said he didn’t see the people in the images as children, he saw them as objects.

Investigation Officer Nicola Owen, from the Internet Child Abuse Investigation team (ICAIT), investigating, said: “The voyeurism offences and victims were only discovered as a result of examining Sefton's devices.

"Sefton almost evaded detection and prosecution for these offences, and it is pleasing the court recognised this and the trauma to his victims in the sentence passed. I am glad Sefton will spend time behind bars before his actions could escalate further.

“Real children are abused over and over when these types of images are shared, and the force’s ICAIT team deals with some of the most harrowing cases of online child abuse.

"We are committed to safeguarding children and we will continue to prosecute those who contribute to the exploitation of children by making and sharing indecent images.”

Sefton was sentenced to 24 months for making indecent images of a child and 24 months for taking an indecent images, to run consecutively. He also received two 12 month sentences for voyeurism, 24 months for taking an indecent photograph of a child and 16 months for possession of extreme pornography to run concurrently.

If you have been the victim of any form of sexual abuse, you can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies.

You can report your experience to police by using the online reporting tool or calling 101.