Biggleswade pub landlord pleads guilty to attacking wife with hammer

The former landlord of the Gardeners' Arms in Biggleswade has pleaded guilty to attacking his wife with a hammer.

Christopher Hewlett, 61, of Potton Road, Biggleswade, appeared in court on Monday, October 21, to plead guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, following an incident at home in July.

Gardeners Arms

Hewlett called the police at around 11.30am on Wednesday 3 July to report that he had hit his partner with a hammer.

Officers arriving on the scene found her conscious, but bleeding from wounds to her head and hands, and she was taken to hospital.

Detective Constable Sarah Ashdown, from the force’s Emerald team, said: “Hewlett’s partner was lucky to survive the attack without incurring more severe injuries.

“Thankfully, his plea means she will be spared the ordeal of a trial and her physical wounds are healing, but the psychological impact will be much longer lasting, and we are supporting her.”

Hewlett will be sentenced on November 11.