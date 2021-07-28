Biggleswade stalker fined over £900 after placing tracking device on woman's car

Kevin Ketley, 41, of Novello Drive, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court this month where he pleaded guilty to stalking the woman over a four day period in January.

The court was told Ketley had followed the woman to a park in Hertfordshire on one occasion and made several "unwanted" calls and messages.

Ketley also turned up the woman's home uninvited and pushed offensive paperwork through her letterbox. He was later found to have placed a tracking device on the woman's car, allowing him to follow her movements.

Ketley was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court

He was fined £750, with a £75 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, in all totalling £910.

