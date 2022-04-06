Biggleswade woman fined for falsely claiming she was homeless on council housing application

A statement from Central Beds Council says: “Emily Baker, previously of Grasmere Road, Biggleswade claimed she was homeless when, in fact, she had an ongoing tenancy, was found guilty of two offences under section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006.”

It adds that she was sentenced to a six-month community order that requires her to attend 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and adhere to a three-month curfew between 8pm and 8am and was ordered to pay £250 contribution towards costs and a victim surcharge of £95 at Luton Magistrates Court on April 5.

Executive Member for Corporate Resources, Cllr David Shelvey, said: “Attempting to flout the rules that are in place to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, is unacceptable. We will continue to pursue and prosecute those that break the law.”