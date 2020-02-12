Bike stolen from school shed in Arlesey

Officers investigating a burglary at a school in Arlesey have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

Between 12noon and 1pm on Friday, January 31, a man gained entry to a secured bike shed and stole an orange Carrera bike.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the photographs as they believe he might have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or who recognises the man pictured, can call police on 101, quoting reference number 40/6436/20.