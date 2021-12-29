Burglar who was chased from home near Biggleswade and then drove car at victim is jailed

A burglar who was chased from the Broom home he was targeting before attempting to drive a car at the victim has been jailed.

Kieren Pratchett was with Stevie White and Thomas Turner when they burgled a house in Southill Road, Broom, at around 4.30pm on October 20, 2020.

After being disturbed when the homeowners returned with their two grandchildren, the trio tried to flee but were stopped by one of the victims.

From left, Kieren Pratchett, Thomas Turner and Stevie White

After a struggle, they left the house but were pursued by the victim, who dragged one to the ground.

However, Pratchett then struck him with an iron plant stand and the group were able to escape into a car.

The victim continued after the vehicle, driven by Pratchett, who then attempted to reverse into him - but he was able to escape over a nearby wall.

Pratchett tried to drive the car at the victim once more, before speeding away.

Around 10 minutes later, police received reports of a car found crashed three miles away in a field near the village of Ireland.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was the same as the one seen making off from the burglary - a silver Fiat using cloned number plates.

Turner was seen by officers walking from the scene of the crashed vehicle and a search of his bag found it to contain a crowbar, an owner’s manual and logbook for the car, three loose work gloves and a pack of new work gloves.

Pratchett’s DNA was identified on the vehicle's airbag.

Pratchett, 26, of Talbot Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, pleaded guilty and at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 22 was jailed for five years and three months.

Detective Constable Helen Howson, investigating, said: “This was a harrowing ordeal for the victim and his family, and he showed incredible bravery when confronted with a truly terrifying situation.

“It is clear that Pratchett and his criminal partners were willing to go to extreme lengths to get away with their disgraceful activities, something which is demonstrated by the violence they used in their attempts to flee."