Cannabis seized after police stop vehicle in Meppershall
Police seized cannabis after stop search patrols in Meppershall this weekend (January 18 and 19).
Thanks to tip offs from the public, a vehicle known to local officers was spotted at the village hall.
The community team searched three males in the vehicle – and the vehicle itself – and seized "a quantity of cannabis".
Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "We encourage everyone to continue reporting suspicious activity. Together we can make a difference."