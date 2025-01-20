Cannabis seized after police stop vehicle in Meppershall

By Jo Robinson
Published 20th Jan 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:14 BST
Police news.
Police seized cannabis after stop search patrols in Meppershall this weekend (January 18 and 19).

Thanks to tip offs from the public, a vehicle known to local officers was spotted at the village hall.

The community team searched three males in the vehicle – and the vehicle itself – and seized "a quantity of cannabis".

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "We encourage everyone to continue reporting suspicious activity. Together we can make a difference."

