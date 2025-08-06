The CCTV image shows Jesbir with the vehicle at the Esso Petrol Station in Norton Way, Letchworth. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released a new CCTV image in a murder probe – six months after the body of a 47-year-old man was found in a burnt-out car.

Jesbir Singh Khela – known to many as Jessy – was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Skoda Octavia in a field off the B659 Langford Road at around 7.30am on Thursday, February 6.

Now, six months later, they have released a new CCTV image of his vehicle, captured the afternoon before his body was found.

The CCTV image shows Jesbir, from Letchworth, with the vehicle at 1.22pm at the Esso Petrol Station in Norton Way, Letchworth on Wednesday, February 5.

Detectives have discovered the car left central London shortly after 1am on February 6, travelling towards Letchworth via the A41 Watford Way and Barnet Way. At the time, the vehicle may not have been displaying its taxi roof sign.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Six months have passed since Jesbir’s death, and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“We remain committed to uncovering the circumstances that led to Jesbir’s death and are again appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the evening of Wednesday 5 February into the early hours of Thursday 6 February to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail - something that may have seemed insignificant at the time - could prove vital to our investigation.”

A man in his 30s was arrested in June in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bedfordshire Police online, quoting Operation Acle.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.