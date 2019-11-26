CCTV released after violent robbery at Biggleswade Train Station

Officers investigating a violent robbery at Biggleswade Train Station have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.

The robbery happened at 10.13pm on 4 August.

Police wish to speak to this man

The victim, a man in his thirties was approached by an unknown man at the station. They started talking but the conversation swiftly escalated into an argument.

The unknown man then assaulted the victim, punching him multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground.

His phone and wallet were then taken.

PC Rebecca Phipps from British Transport Police said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victim, who was left with cuts to his face as well as bruises.

Police wish to speak to this man

"I would be keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in these CCTV images.

“If you know who he is, or have any other information which could help us investigate, please contact me as soon as possible.”

You can pass information to British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 625 of 04/08/2019. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.