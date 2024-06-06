Clifton house boarded up over animal welfare concerns and antisocial behaviour

By Jo Robinson
Published 6th Jun 2024, 17:17 BST
Police have boarded up a house in Clifton after reports over animal welfare and antisocial behaviour.

Police obtained a full closure order from Bedfordshire Magistrates Court on May 24 following the worrying reports about the Whiston Crescent house.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We were alerted to the property following animal welfare concerns and ongoing anti-social behaviour connected to the address. The property is now closed to unauthorised persons for a three month period to provide respite to the local community."