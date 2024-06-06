Clifton house boarded up over animal welfare concerns and antisocial behaviour
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have boarded up a house in Clifton after reports over animal welfare and antisocial behaviour.
Police obtained a full closure order from Bedfordshire Magistrates Court on May 24 following the worrying reports about the Whiston Crescent house.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "We were alerted to the property following animal welfare concerns and ongoing anti-social behaviour connected to the address. The property is now closed to unauthorised persons for a three month period to provide respite to the local community."