Clifton man arrested after police seize cocaine and cash during raid on property

A man from Clifton has been arrested after cocaine and £120k in cash were seized by police.

Jonathan Dunn, aged 49, was charged with supplying class A drugs following a raid on a property in Baldock.

The arrest was part of Hertfordshire Constabulary's crackdown on a gang operating in Stevenage, Welwyn, and North Herts.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Detectives from our organised crime team, Operation Relentless, notified other forces of a vehicle believed to be involved in transporting drugs around the country, which was stopped by police in Staffordshire on the M6.

"A search of the Mitsubishi ASX revealed more than nine kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of around £650k."

Linda Lawrence, aged 57 and from Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, was arrested on October 8 and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

As enquiries continued, Dunn was arrested on October 21 after a further five kilograms of cocaine was recovered from a property in Baldock along with £120k in cash. Dunn was later charged with supplying class A drugs (cocaine).

Both Lawrence and Dunn have been remanded into custody.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Relentless team said: “Our dedicated organised gangs team, Operation Relentless, is constantly monitoring and gathering intelligence on those involved in drugs and violent crime.

“Information from the public is so important and helps us to keep violent gangs out of Hertfordshire. If you have any suspicions about potential drug or gang crime in your area report it to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

You can report information online or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their untraceable online form or by calling 0800 555 111.