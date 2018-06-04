Conmen trick elderly victim in Campton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a distraction burglary in Campton on Thursday last week.

At around 4.35pm, two men gained entry to a house on Rectory Road by claiming to be from the gas board, telling the elderly victim that they were investigating a gas leak. They then searched the house, while keeping the victim distracted, and left with three gold rings.

The men are described as white and approximately 30-years-old.

Sergeant Rachael Welch, investigating, said: “This incident took place in broad daylight so we are hopeful that people may have seen the two men in the area at the time.

“We would ask the public to share information with others who may be targeted so they know what to look out for.

“In this instance, we are urging anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with us as it may help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 40/1984/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report information online via the force’s online reporting system.

Distraction burglary advice:

If you have an unexpected knock on the door, never open it to strangers, consider installing a door chain and always keep it on

If unsure of the visitor’s identity always ask for their ID first and telephone the company they are purporting to be from, and use the telephone numbers listed in your local directory or provided independently by your service provider

Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

Check whether traders are members of the Consumer Codes Approval Scheme or the Government Trust Mark scheme

Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out