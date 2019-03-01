‘Dangerous’ Henlow drugs dealer is jailed

A man has been jailed for more than four years for drugs supply and dangerous driving offences.

Joshua Girling, 23 of Jubilee Close, Henlow, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Luton Crown Court on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and a separate charge of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Girling was initially arrested following a police pursuit on 4 July last year. He had been signalled to stop by a police vehicle after being spotted driving on false plates. Police followed the vehicle and witnessed a package being discarded from a window.

Girling was seen driving recklessly at more than double the speed limit, mounting the central reservation and driving against the traffic on a roundabout before crashing the vehicle and attempting to make off on foot.

He was detained shortly afterwards in a nearby field. Following his arrest, cocaine was found at an address linked to Girling.

Officers also recovered the package discarded from the vehicle, which was identified as cocaine and heroin.

At the time of his arrest Girling was on bail for another offence dating back to January 2017.

Girling received six months for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and six months for dangerous driving, to run consecutively. He received a further 42 months for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, also to run consecutively. He was also disqualified from driving for 35 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Detective Constable James Mirza said: “Girling is a dangerous individual who, with no regard for other people’s safety, attempted to move off from police officers in order to avoid taking responsibility for the drug offences he was involved in.”