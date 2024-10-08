Discarded knife found hidden in tea towel near Biggleswade train station

By Jo Robinson
Published 8th Oct 2024, 17:23 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 10:08 BST
The knife and weapons sweep. Images: Bedfordshire Police.The knife and weapons sweep. Images: Bedfordshire Police.
Police officers seized a hidden weapon whilst on patrol in Biggleswade.

A discarded knife was found in the hedgerow alongside the tracks on a footpath close to the train station.

The blade was found on Friday morning (October 4), as the community policing team – working with the Central Bedfordshire Safer Neighbourhood Team – were carrying out knife sweep.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "These intelligence-led operations enable us to concentrate on specific areas of concern. They help us remove dangerous items from the streets and contribute to a safer community.

"If you see anything of concern please contact us via 101 or 999 in an emergency."

