Discarded knife found hidden in tea towel near Biggleswade train station
A discarded knife was found in the hedgerow alongside the tracks on a footpath close to the train station.
The blade was found on Friday morning (October 4), as the community policing team – working with the Central Bedfordshire Safer Neighbourhood Team – were carrying out knife sweep.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "These intelligence-led operations enable us to concentrate on specific areas of concern. They help us remove dangerous items from the streets and contribute to a safer community.
"If you see anything of concern please contact us via 101 or 999 in an emergency."