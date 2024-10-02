Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman will spending time behind bars after she admitted to stealing from a vulnerable man in Langford in a ‘distraction burglary’.

Lindsey Melvin, 33, got inside the home of a 79-year-old man in Langford on May 23, while pretending to be a door-to-door saleswoman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stole cash and bank cards, using them to buy food, £40 worth of scratch cards and fast food.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months before, she had persuaded another elderly man to allow her into his home in Haslemere, Surrey.

Lindsey Melvin. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

As he made her a drink, she stole his wallet and left with his cards and £400 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from both counties used CCTV footage and DNA evidence from the mug she used in Surrey and a drink can in Bedfordshire to identify Melvin.

At Luton Crown Court Melvin, now of St Ives Road, Woodhurst, Cambridgeshire, admitted two charges of burglary, two of fraud by false representation and a charge of racially aggravated harassment. She was jailed for three years and three months.

Detective Constable Andy Boston said: “We believe Melvin was coming to the region from the north and deliberately targeting vulnerable, elderly potential victims, so it’s really pleasing that she’s been given this sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here in Bedfordshire we have a specialist team focusing on burglary and we would always ask people to report suspicious behaviour. All information helps us build a picture and sometimes, like here, link cases to get a conviction.

“We would also ask neighbours and relatives to keep checking on potentially vulnerable people.”