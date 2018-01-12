Dog attack fine

The latest court appearances at Luton Magistrates Court

On December 20

> Reginal Joseph aged 29 of London Road, Biggleswade, was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined a total of £470 for drug driving in Kempston on May 30.

On December 21

> Rasaq Whitaker aged 45 of Sandy Road, Everton, was fined a total of £635 for being in charge of a red nosed pit bull terrier when it injured a woman and an assistance dog at a property in Sandy Road on October 20.

> Ms Julie Kelly aged 60 of Payens Corner, Baldock, was conditionally discharged for one year and fined a total of £155 for being in charge of a Highland Terrier in Meadowsweet Way in Stotfold on October 26 which injured a man.

On December 22

> John Rickett aged 37 of St. Johns Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £140 for breach of a community order issued on August 9, 2017.

On December 23

> Steven Howes aged 33 of Hitchin Road, Shefford, was fined a total of £615 for destroying a barley crop worth £2,000 in Totternhoe on April 9 and for failing to surrender to custody on April 27.

On January 2

> Miss Stacey Liddell aged 31 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance on Bedford Road, Sandy on June 12.

On January 5

> Levi Parker aged 19, of Common Road, Potton, was fined a total of £811 and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A1 at Astwick on December 23, 2016.

> William Turner aged 59, of Hitchin Street, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £2130 and banned from driving for 12 months for failing to provide the name of the driver of his car believed to have committed an offence on six occasions between February and April last year.