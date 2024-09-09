Driver arrested and taken to hospital after crash on A1 near Biggleswade

Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

A man was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash on the A1 near Biggleswade.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a single vehicle collision yesterday (September 8).

A black Volkswagen Golf, which had stars sprayed on it, crashed into the A1 central reservation just south of Biggleswade at around 3.50pm – after it had failed to stop for police further south.

Hertfordshire Constabulary stated: "The driver was taken to hospital. He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"Officers would like to speak with anyone who has any information or dashcam footage of the car from around 3.25pm when it travelled north from the Barnet bypass."

You can also report information online, use the police's online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 480 of September 8.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website, which has an untraceable online form.