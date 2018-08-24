Driver fined after being stopped with unrestrained children in the car

The latest court appearances at Luton Magistrates court of people from Chronicle Country

On July 24

>A father from Shillington has been fined a total of £570 for failing to ensure his children attended school regularly over a one month period.

>A mother from Shillington was fined a total of £570 for failing to ensure her children attended school regularly over a one month period.

>A mother from Sandy has been fined a total of £240 for failing to ensure her child attended school regularly over a four month period.

> Alexander Stoeri-Smith aged 31 of Partridge Piece, Sandy, was fined a total of £305 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on November 2.

> Christoforos Christopoulou aged 45 of Station Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £1,031 and received six penalty points for speeding and driving without insurance in Moggerhanger on January 20.

> Martin Guildford aged 49 of Sun Street, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on January 20.

> Paul Hodge aged 56 of Brickle Place, Clifton, wsa fined a total of £195 and received six penalty points for speeding in Millow Dunton on January 24.

On July 25

> Mrs Amy Jenkins aged 30 of River View, Shefford, was fined a total of £1,691, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving without a licence, insurance and MOT, and driving while children in the back of the car were not wearing seatbelts in London Road, Bedford on August 3.

> Daniel McAuliffe aged 40 of Turnpike Lane, Ickleford, was fined a total of £937 and received seven penalty points for speeding on two occasions in Bedfordshire last year.