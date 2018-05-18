Drivers are in the dock - our round up of the latest cases at Luton Magistrates Court

On April 17

> Miss Kayleigh Barker aged 26 of Daisy Lane, Stotfold, was fined £185 and received four penalty points for speeding in Upper Caldecote on October 16.

> Stuart Harm aged 39 of Holme Court Avenue, Biggleswade, was fined £185 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on October 20.

> Daniel Huff aged 21 of Grange Road, Blunham, was fined £165 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on Octiber 23.

> Jamie Platt aged 43 of Sun Street, Biggleswade, was fined and received four penalty points for speeding on the A600 at Cotton End on October 18.

On April 18

> Jack Scott aged 83 of Poplar Close, Roxton, was fined £195 and received seven penalty points for failing to stop after an accident in Bedford on October 5 and failing to report to a police station, an accident which caused personal injury to another eprson.

> Ms Pakize Yarac aged 39 of High Street, Blunham, was fined a total of £569 and banned from driving for 56 days for speeding in Great Barford on March 24, 2017.

> Alasdair Balfour aged 43 of Church Street, Great Gransden, Sandy, was fined a total of £1,185 and banned from driving for 40 days for speeding on the M1 on March 27, 2017. The disqualification was suspended pending appeal.

> Mrs Sharon Ahamefula aged 35 of Barnett Close, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £932 and banned from driving for six months for failing on two occasions to provide details of the person driving her car when it is believed to have committed an offence.

On April 19

> Christopher Munnery aged 37 of Pinemead, Shefford, was fined a total of £283 for stealing a case of Ferrero Roche from Tesco Express in Stotfold on December 21.

> Ricky Pritchard aged 35 of Deepdale, Potton, was fined a total of £180 for being in possession of drugs in Biggleswade on April 1.

> Lloyd Carr aged 35 of Kelpie Marine, Great North Road, Roxton, was given a 10 weeks jail term, suspended for 12 months for possessing a weapon designed for the discharge of a noxious liquid at Roxton on November 18. He was fined a total of £200.

On April 24

> Ms Dawn Atkinson aged 41 of Drove Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £140 and received six penalty points for twice being caught in Moggerhanger in October and November last year.

> Robert Attrill aged 41 of River View, Shefford, was fined a total of £437 and received five penalty points for speeding in Upper Caldecote on October 28.

> Paul Carr aged 35 of The Pastures, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £155 and received three penalty points for speeding in Cotton End on October 29.

> Ricky Catlin aged 24 of Harvest Rise, Shefford, was fined a total of £22 and receoved three penalty points for speeding in Woburn on October 30.

> Daniel Holloway aged 40 of Fildyke Road, Meppershall, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding in Cotton End on October 28.

> Mrs Theresa Kimberley aged 47 of Glebe Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding in Moggerhanger on October 26.

> Sean McGrath aged 38 of Silver Street, Great Barford, was fined a total of £335 for speeding in Bedford on October 26 [no penalty points on court sheet]

