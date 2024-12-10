Drivers reported for traffic offences after speed gun checks in Biggleswade area

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Dec 2024, 17:43 BST
An officer at Hitchin Road, Arlesey. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Speed gun checks are ongoing in the Biggleswade area.

Officers have recently been on patrol in Stotfold, Henlow, and Arlesey during the past four weeks.

And they could be coming to your neighbourhood very soon.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "We have been conducting speed gun events after several members of the public raised concerns over speeding vehicles.

"Words of advice were given to some, and others were reported for traffic offences.

"Drive responsibly and let’s work together to keep our roads safe."

