Drivers reported for traffic offences after speed gun checks in Biggleswade area

An officer at Hitchin Road, Arlesey. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Speed gun checks are ongoing in the Biggleswade area.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have recently been on patrol in Stotfold, Henlow, and Arlesey during the past four weeks.

And they could be coming to your neighbourhood very soon.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "We have been conducting speed gun events after several members of the public raised concerns over speeding vehicles.

"Words of advice were given to some, and others were reported for traffic offences.

"Drive responsibly and let’s work together to keep our roads safe."