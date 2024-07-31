Drug dealer behind Biggleswade drugs line jailed for more than five years
Evan Beldon, 25, will spend the next five and a half years behind bars after police discovered he played a significant role in a drugs line operating in Biggleswade supplying Class A drugs.
Officers linked six phone handsets to Beldon and the drugs line, which operated for around nine months. And he had the phone linked ot the drugs line in his pocket when he was arrested.
Beldon, of Wingfield Avenue, Maulden, was arrested in April and taken into police custody.
He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (25 July) after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Detective Constable Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “Drugs continue to be a scourge on our society, which is why it’s so important that we continue with our efforts targeting the people running these drugs lines.”