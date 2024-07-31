Drug dealer behind Biggleswade drugs line jailed for more than five years

Evan Beldon

A drug dealer behind a Class A drugs line in Biggleswade has been put behind bars.

Evan Beldon, 25, will spend the next five and a half years behind bars after police discovered he played a significant role in a drugs line operating in Biggleswade supplying Class A drugs.

Officers linked six phone handsets to Beldon and the drugs line, which operated for around nine months. And he had the phone linked ot the drugs line in his pocket when he was arrested.

Beldon, of Wingfield Avenue, Maulden, was arrested in April and taken into police custody.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (25 July) after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.