Drugs raid on Arlesey house

The community policing team raided a house in St Peter’s Avenue, Arlesey on Tuesday morning.

Officers carried out a search warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 which had been authorised by Bedfordshire Magistrates Court.

In a statememt the team said: “Investigations such as this are often as a result of co-operation and information from members of our communities. We welcome and encourage any information in relation to criminal activity. Please report your suspicions around increased activity at an address. Visitors at all hours of the day, short visits by vehicles and people, often with occupants coming out to meet the visitors and vehicles. Increase in anti-social behaviour in an around an address for example large noisy gatherings and parties and teenagers gathering at an address.” Call 101.