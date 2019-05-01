Drunk driver crashed into sculpture of giraffes in Biggleswade

A motorist, who was over the drink-drive limit, crashed into a sculpture of giraffes in Biggleswade, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers attended a single-vehicle collision after the driver failed to stop for police in Frankel Way, Biggleswade, shortly after 3am, on Sunday, April 28.

A motorist crashed into the giraffe sculpture. Photo from BCH Road Policing Twitter (@roadpoliceBCH)

The driver was taken to hospital and was reported for being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The injuries were not thought to be serious.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (BCH Road Policing) shared an image of the damage on Twitter.

Fencing around the art work was also badly damaged in the collision.