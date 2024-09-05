'Enough is enough': Biggleswade's Weatherley Centre appeals for an end to vandalism attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Biggleswade charity is calling on teenagers to stop vandalising its property and costing them hundreds of pounds.

The Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, is suffering from repeated attacks to its car park barriers from young troublemakers who are "up to no good".

The problems started when the barriers were put up at the end of last year - and the centre staff are appealing to parents to discipline their children and come forward to pay for repairs.

Manager Helen Ashton, said: "Anything to stop this. It's time consuming and it's expensive every time we have to replace something. I could accept it more if the children were taking stuff to use, but it's pure and simply damaging property.

A CCTV image showing a pole being held in the air, and right, a warning sign at the centre. Images supplied by The Weatherley Centre.

"It's got to the point where it's just frustrating. Enough is enough."

The charity has already had to spend over £200 to replace broken equipment, with a set of two poles costing £49.

It’s also using CCTV to try and track down the culprits and a PCSO from Biggleswade Community Policing Team is visiting tomorrow (September 6).

Helen continued: "We turn up to work to see chains taken, poles smashed up, and they are taking our barriers and bollards and throwing them over the fences.

Clockwise from top left: A warning sign at The Weatherley Centre; a damamged pole; spikes on the fence; chain pulled off. Images supplied by The Weatherley Centre.

"It can be time consuming, as what we are having to do, if they have broken the tops of the poles, is put cable ties on in the interim."

The barriers were put up because people who weren't visiting The Weatherley Centre were using its car park, meaning those who needed the centre, such as elderly or pregnant residents, were driving home because they couldn't find a space.

Giving a warning to people using the car park as a cut through, Helen added: "When our gates are closed, both children and adults are standing on the bins to jump over. It's causing damage to the bins, which we are liable for, and it's dangerous. The gates have spikes on them and I don't want to turn up one day and find someone suspended on them."

The Weatherley Centre is a charity and provides hall space which people can hire out for fundraisers or community groups - clients include the NHS, baby ballet and sensory clubs, an art society, and Taekwondo club. It also hosts events such as bingo and comedy.