Ex-Biggleswade teacher found guilty of repeated sexual acts with 16-year-old girl pupil

An ex-Biggleswade schoolteacher has been found guilty of repeatedly sexually touching one of his pupils, who was aged just 16.

Ricky Sedani, 34, of Ellison Drive, Banbury, was found guilty last week at Luton Crown Court of five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, as well as two counts of inciting sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Sedani had previously been investigated and pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually touching and sending lewd messages to another student, and was sentenced to a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

Publicity on the court case prompted a second victim to come forward and disclose she had also been sexually abused by Sedani in 2014, which started when she was 16 years old and attended an after school club in Biggleswade.

Investigating officer DC Kerry Smith said: “Sedani is a predatory offender who has no place in a school.

"He preyed on the vulnerability of his young victim and abused his position as her teacher to groom her.

“He forced sexual activity upon her in the classroom environment and would message her privately.

“Sedani’s actions will have long and traumatic consequences for those who endured his offending. At Bedfordshire Police we take all such reports extremely seriously and investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

An NSPCC spokesperson added: “Sedani is clearly a danger to girls who should be able to attend school to learn and thrive without the threat of being groomed and abused.

“The victims in both cases have shown tremendous bravery in speaking out and by exposing their teacher’s sickening crimes.

“The NSPCC now wants to see these position of trust laws extended to cover all adults who work with young people to stop all 16 and 17-year-olds being targeted by sexual predators in this way.”

Young people concerned about the inappropriate actions of an adult or want any help and advice can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk

Sedani will appear at Luton Crown Court for sentencing on November 29.

If you are a victim of sexual abuse, however recent, or even if it happened long ago, the police can help and provide victims with appropriate specialist support.

Reports can be made to police on 101, or via our online reporting tool.

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) the Emerald Centre, by visiting www.emeraldcentre.org, emailing info@emeraldcentre.org or calling 01234 897052.