Ex-Biggleswade teacher jailed 12 months for sexually touching teenage pupil

A former teacher at a school in Biggleswade has been jailed for 12 months after repeatedly touching a 16-year-old pupil.

Ricky Sedani, 34, of Ellison Drive, Banbury, was sentenced today at Luton Crown Court for seven counts involving sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Luton Crown Court

Sedani had previously pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually touching and sending lewd messages to another student, and was given a suspended sentence.

Publicity from that court case prompted the second victim to come forward, who revealed she had also been sexually abused by Sedani in 2014 when she was 16 years old and attending an after-school club in Biggleswade.

Investigating officer DC Kerry Smith said: “Sedani is a predatory offender who has no place in a school. He preyed on the vulnerability of his young victim and abused his position as her teacher to groom her.

“He forced sexual activity upon her in the classroom environment and would message her privately.

“Sedani’s actions will have long and traumatic consequences for those who endured his offending. At Bedfordshire Police we take all such reports extremely seriously and investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

An NSPCC spokesman added: “Sedani used his position of trust and authority to subject a young girl to sickening abuse when she should have been learning and flourishing in a safe environment.

“Her bravery in speaking out has helped put this predator behind bars where he cannot harm other students.

“Young people who have suffered abuse can call Childline 24/7 on 0800 1111. Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 email help@nspcc.org.uk.”