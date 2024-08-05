The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Dunton have spoken out as a man was sentenced for causing his death.

Lee Bozier-Lown, known as Boz, was killed in a collision with a van on Cambridge Road in Dunton on May 11, 2023.

Now his family are urging drivers to think about how “one small lapse in concentration can have devastating consequences”.

Mr Bozier-Lown, 46 and from Letchworth was pronounced dead at the scene, despite emergency services’ best efforts to save him.

On Friday (August 2) Cameron Patterson, aged 24, and of Laburnum Avenue, Mildenhall, Bury St. Edmunds, was sentenced after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

At Luton Crown Court, Patterson received a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as being disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Boz’s wife Lavinia, said: “Whilst this sentence doesn’t alleviate the pain of Boz’s death, I wish to stress that we, Boz’s friends and family, are satisfied with today’s verdict.

“Boz was passionate about safe riding and hopefully this tragedy will remind other road users to drive and ride carefully. Just one small lapse in concentration can have devastating consequences.

“It bought us great comfort today that the prosecution, defence and the judge herself all emphasised that Boz had been riding safely and could have done nothing to avoid the collision.”

She added: “It is everybody’s responsibility to ensure the safety of vulnerable road users.”

As well as his suspended sentence, Patterson has also been ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation, pay a £1,000 fine and wear an electronic tag for 18 weeks.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a completely avoidable collision, caused by Patterson failing to use his mirrors and check his blind spot prior to committing to an overtake.

“His failure to do this has cost Mr Bozier-Lown his life.

“I would like to commend the family and friends of Mr Bozier-Lown – affectionally known as Boz by all who knew him – and together we wish to take this opportunity to remind road users to always ‘Think Bike’, and to take extra care in checking their blind spots to ensure tragic collisions such as this can be avoided.”