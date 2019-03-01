Find out the latest court appearances from Chronicle country

Cases heard at Luton Magistrates court

On February 13

> Robert Hunt aged 39 of Bliss Avenue, Shefford, was fined a total of £265 and received six penalty points for driving without due care and attention in that he drove past a row of parked cars, forcing an oncoming vehicle to reverse but collided with it before driving away, causing personal injury to a woman during the incident and failing to leave his name and address on Purcell Way in Shefford on February 17 last year.

> James McDonagh aged 31 of Hill Lane, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £505 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on January 1 last year.

> Ian Chalmers aged 61 of Bury Road, Shillington, was fined a total of £260 and received three penalty points for speeding on Hexton Road. Barton-le Clay on February 14 last year.

On February 14

> Ms Donna Mitchell aged 45 of Robert Hunt Gardens, Sandy, was given a four week prison sentence, suspended for six months for driving while disqualifed and without insurance on Anne Street, Biggleswade on November 5. She was also fined £115.

On February 15

> Keith Chambers aged 42 of Legate Place, Clifton, was fined a total of £320 and issued with 10 penalty points for failing to supply a breath test after being suspected of having driven a car in Bedford on August 26.

On February 18

> Stuart Clark aged 27 of Station Road, Langford, was fined a total of £421 for assaulting a police officer in Sandy on May 28.

> Lee Reynolds aged 35 of Whitburn Street, Hartlepool, was fined a total of £245 for damaging a door of a property in Sandy on March 19.

> Teresa Richards-Crosbie aged 66 of Taylors Close, Meppershall, was fined a total of £1,191, for failing to inform Central Bedfordshire Council she was no longer entitled to housing benefit, pension credit, employment support allowance and council tax benefit after she started work.

On February 24

> Sam Smith, aged 30, of Engayne Avenue, Sandy, was fined a total of £200 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was also fined a total of £370 and made the subject of another community order for damaging a fence in Bedford on November 30, damaging a police vehicle and assaulting two police officers.