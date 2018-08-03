Fined for assaulting man

Appearances at Luton Magistrates Court

On June 22

> Sam Smith aged 29 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined £1,000 and was issued with a community order for assaulting a man in Sandy on December 15, assaulting a man in Kempston on the same date and being found in possession of drugs,

On June 25

> Steven Hartwell aged 32 of Winchester Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £155 for being drunk and disorderly in Bedford on May 26.

> Alexander McGregor aged 31 of Brunel Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £569 and banned from driving for 36 months for drink/driving in Bedford on June 9.

On June 26

> Cevdet Karakoc aged 46 of Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £7,989.96 for using a property on Hitchin Street, which he knew had a prohibition order on it because of poor living conditions, to house four men.

On June 27

> Russell Owen aged 41 of Bridge View, Shefford, was fined a total of £1,268 and received six penalty points for speeding on the A507 at Clifton on September 20.

On June 28

> Harjeet Singh aged 34 of House Lane, Arlesey, has been made the subject of a community order and, disqualified from driving for 28 months and fined a total of £170 for drink/driving in Stotfold on June 10.

On July 3

> Miss Rosie Howden aged 21 of Foster Grove, Sandy, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of a driver of her vehicle believed to have committed an offence in Langford in January.