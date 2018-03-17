Fined for no insurance

The case was heard at St Albans crown court
The latest appearances at Luton Magistrates Court

On February 27

> Miss Victoria Eaton aged 30 of Ivel Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £130 and received six penalty points for driving on Gravenhurst Road, Campton without a licence and insurance on September 5.

> Mrs Caroline Mangham aged 58 of Bedford Road, Great Barford, was fined £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on Norse Road, Bedford on September 5.

> Ms Sharon Olney aged 47 of Hillside Road, Upper Stondon, was fined £299 and received three penalty points for speeding in Dunstable on August 27 and 30.

On February 28

> Marcus Sapiano aged 21 of Hyde Avenue, Stotfold, was fined a total of £300 for driving without insurance in Bedford on January 30, 2017. No penalty points were issued after magistrates heard he had been misled by the driver to a significant degree.

On March 1

> Stephen Jones, aged 35 of The Crescent, Stanford, was made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £1,805 for stealing property from a man in Kempston on July 20.

> Miss Emma Hallett aged 36 of Potton Road, Biggleswade, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a total of £500 for failing to provide a breath test in Kempston on September 24.