Fined for no insurance

The latest appearances at Luton Magistrates Court

On March 6

> Liam Knight aged 27 of Vaughan Road, Stotfold was fined a total of £450.47 for fishing without a licence on Manor Farm Lakes, Northill on May 21.

> Mrs Chloe Bishop aged 41 of Bury Road, Shillington, was fined a total of £243 and received three penalty points for speeding in Dunstable on September 8.

> Mrs Nicola Lawson aged 53 of Cauldwell Court, Sandy, was fined a total of £275 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance and a licence on Bedford Road, Sandy on September 11.

> Jason Munns aged 44 of Blythe Way, Gamlingay, was fined a total of £730 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance and a licence on Sun Street, Potton on September 13.

> Steve O’Loughlin aged 54 of Bellingham Place, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £215 and received three penalty points for speeding on Airport Way, Luton on September 6.

> Joshua Stribling aged 24 of Drove Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £335 for driving without a seatbelt on High Street, Sandy on September 20.

On March 7

> Miss Victoria Wallace aged 34 of College Road, Sandy, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined a total of £314 for driving without insurance on Shortmead Street, Biggleswade on May 24.