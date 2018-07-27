Fines for train fare evasion

The latest court results from Luton Magistrates Court

On June 18

> Stephen Elder aged 59 of The Avenue, Blunham, has been made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £284.56 for stealing from a house in Wootton on November 28.

On June 19

> Ben Anderson aged 24 of Shefford Road, Shefford, was fined a total of £382.10 for travelling on a train near Biggleswade without a valid ticket on February 13.

> Miss Rebecca Bass aged 34 of Potton Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £379.40 for failing to hand over a valid train ticket en route near Biggleswade on December 14.

> Ben Bond aged 20 of Tennyson Avenue, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £179.50 for failing to hand over a valid train ticket en route near Arlesey on January 3.

> Kelvin Booker aged 26 of Regent Court, Stotfold, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a valid train ticket en route near Arlesey on November 30.

> Guy Green aged 53 of Penfold Close, Shefford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A507 at Clifton on January 5.

On June 20

> Robert Collins aged 27 of Church Street, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £295 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence and insurance on Church Street, Biggleswade on August 19.

On June 21

> Peter Woodborough aged 50 of Hospital Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £195 for harrassing a person in Bedford on May 21.